Liz Truss sits maskless alongside MPs hours before testing positive for Covid

Liz Truss sat maskless alongside fellow MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, hours before she tested positive for Covid-19.

The foreign secretary confirmed the news in a statement on social media last night and says she will be working from home whilst she is isolating.

According to Kate McCann of Sky News, Ms Truss also attended the packed meeting of Tory MPs and ministers in Portcullis House on Monday evening, leaving before the event finished.

She was not wearing a mask during that meeting, either.

