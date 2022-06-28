Liz Truss fails to name single occasion she challenged a Gulf state on human rights

Liz Truss has failed to name a single occasion when she has challenged a Gulf state on human rights abuses.

The foreign secretary also suggested Saudi Arabia is "an important partner of the UK" while she was quizzed by MPs on the foreign affairs committee.

Asked by Labour's Chris Bryant to remember a "single human rights issue" raised with a Gulf state leader, Ms Truss said she was "struggling to remember" her most visit and would instead "write back with the details".

