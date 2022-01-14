Liz Truss suggests British public should ‘move on’ from partygate scandal

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has suggested the UK public should "move on" from the Downing Street party scandal following Boris Johnson's apology.

The prime minister has admitted to attending a lockdown-breaking gathering in May 2020, while reports of two more events taking place in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last April have also surfaced.

"He has apologised, we now need to move on," Ms Truss said, adding the public should wait for the results of Sue Gray's inquiry.

