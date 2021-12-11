Liz Truss calls on G7 to 'stand up to aggressors' amid Russia and Ukraine tension

Liz Truss has called on G7 ministers to "stand up to aggressors" as she opened this weekend's summit in Liverpool.

"We need to defend ourselves from the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to stand up to these aggressors," The foreign secretary said.

Ms Truss' comments to the G7 came less than 24 hours after she warned that Russia would face “severe consequences” if it invaded Ukraine, amid growing tension.

