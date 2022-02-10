Watch live as Liz Truss and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov speak at Moscow news confrence.

Liz Truss has flown to Moscow to urge the Kremlin to de-escalate and desist its aggression against Ukraine and will speak with the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

The visit is the first made by a UK foreign secretary in more than four years.

During the two-day trip, the foreign secretary will tell Sergey Lavrov that the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggression and engage in meaningful talks.

