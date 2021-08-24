A Belgian biomedical start-up is conducting clinical trials in humans on a treatment for Covid-19 derived from llamas.

Antibodies extracted from a llama have blunted the virulence of coronavirus infections, including the highly infectious Delta variant, in laboratory testing, researchers from the VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent have said.

Llamas have a type of antibody that is smaller, simpler and more replicable than those of other mammals.

Researchers hope the treatment could supplement vaccines by shortening the hospital stay of Covid patients and protecting people with weaker immune systems.