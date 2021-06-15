A reporter of Houston Fox 26 went off-script during a live broadcast to allege that she is being “muzzled” by her organisation.

Ivory Hecker dropped the bombshell as the studio went to her for a live update on the heatwave scorching Texas.

Before diving into the news, Ms Hecker took a moment to tell the audience how the network, owned by Fox Broadcasting Company, is pressurising her into keeping “certain information” from the viewers.

She said she is sharing “some recordings about what goes behind the scenes” with far-right activist group Project Veritas.