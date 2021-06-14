Weddings, civil partnerships and receptions will be able to go ahead with more than 30 guests providing social distancing is observed, Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

The prime minister gave a press conference where he delayed the UK's so-called "Freedom Day", the date that Covid lockdown restrictions had been set to be lifted, on June 21 by four weeks.

The government is now targeting July 19 as their new date to lift lockdown.

Before then however, weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions will be permitted as long as social distancing is in palce.