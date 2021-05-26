Dominic Cummings has revealled that deputy cabinet secretary Helen Macnamara said: “We are absolutely f*****.” on 13 of March, more than a week before the UK would enter full lockdown.

He said Macnamara walked into the room in which he had a whiteboard of the government’s “plan B” and told him she thought thousands of people were going to die.

She added that she thought the UK was “heading for a disaster”, and the conversations Cummings had been having at the time seemed to echo this.