Man demands refund for lockdown garden party amid PM scandal

A man who was fined for breaking lockdown rules wants a refund after Boris Johnson admitted attending a “bring your own booze” party at Downing Street in May 2020.

Kieron McArdle told Sky News that three friends, who were worried about his mental wellbeing, decided to sit in his garden which led to a fine.

McArdle and his friends paid the fine but after the PM’s recent admission he wants the money to be sent to a mental health charity.

Mr McArdle said: “It’s one rule for us and one rule for them, as far as we can see.”

