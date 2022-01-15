How many alleged parties were there during the pandemic?

Amidst more disclosures and allegations emerging about parties held in Downing Street, on Friday, Number 10 apologised to the Queen over two parties held in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently investigating multiple claims of lockdown-breaching events in Downing Street and other government buildings.

In fresh allegations in the “partygate” scandal, it has recently surfaced the allegation that a weekly “wine-time Fridays” event was held at Downing Street throughout the Covid pandemic.

Number10 has not yet denied the claims.