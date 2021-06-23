A loggerhead sea turtle that was found swimming in small circles off the Florida coast has undergone an MRI scan to check for neurological issues, Fox News reports in this video.

The 150-pound turtle, named Rhubarb, was brought into Rockledge Regional Medical Center – usually a human hospital – for the scan.

The hospital’s radiologist tells Fox News that she has done hundreds of MRIs, but that this was her first time working with a turtle.

Veterinarians are looking for signs of a parasitic infection or brain injury in the 25-year-old reptile.