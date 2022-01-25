A cafe owner has described the moment he helped rescue “scared and crying” children involved in a bus crash in north-east London.

Five people were taken to hospital after the double-decker smashed into a shop in Highams Park, while at least 19 more required medical attention at the scene.

Eric Garip, who owns a cafe in the local area, explained how he helped a number of people out of the wreckage in the aftermath of the incident.

