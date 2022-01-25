Firefighters and police at scene after London bus crash leaves several injured

A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.

Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford.

Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.

Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here