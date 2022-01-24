London buses and train stations busy with commuters as offices reopen

Public transport across London was bustling this morning as commuters travel across the city since work from home recommendations in England was lifted.

Last week the Government announced the axing of Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron.

Crowds of commuters walk out of London Bridge station while others wait at a bus stop near the Shard.

According to Transport for London, there were 1.06million entry and exits on the Underground up to 10am this morning - a rise of 6 per cent compared to last Monday and 45 per cent of normal pre-pandemic levels.

