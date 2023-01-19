A TikTok video shows one of Louise Kam’s “callous” murderers dancing in the driveway of her £1.3 million rental property in London, while another video shows him touring the three-bedroom house and treating it as his own.

Ms Kam was killed in July 2021 when two fraudsters - Mohamed El-Abboud and Kusai Al-Jundi - lured her to a meeting at her property in Barnet, where they strangled her with a hairdryer cord and dumped her in a wheelie bin.

As part of the plot, they aimed to steal her life savings.

Both have been found guilty of murder.

