Animal Rebellion activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London

Animal Rebellion staged a protest inside Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea, London, on Saturday (19 November).

The action was staged as part of the group’s campaign for a sustainable plant-based food system.

Footage shows smartly-dressed activists sitting down at the restaurant, holding green mock “menus” that outlined the “environmental and social cost of Gordon Ramsay’s menu.”

“This luxury restaurant epitomises the inequality we face in the UK right now, as well as denial of the severity of the climate crisis,” the group said.

Protesters left the establishment as it closed for business.

