Iconic London landmarks were lit in the colours of the rainbow flag on Tuesday to celebrate the start of Pride Month. The London Eye and Madame Tussaud’s glowed in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet in a spectacular display.

Pride Month is celebrated around the world each June with parades, rallies and parties to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, considered a turning point in the modern fight for LGBT+ rights.

“I’m really proud of the contribution made by Londoners from the LGBTQ+ community to help make London the greatest city in the world,” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.