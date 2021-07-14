A mural commissioned by London’s City Hall celebrates England’s football team who reached their first final in 55 years before eventually losing to Italy on penalties.

The mural attempts to celebrate the England team’s success in achieving such a feat, after a number of players were racially abused online following the loss on penalties.

Mr Meana, of the MurWalls collective, said it was important to highlight “the importance of getting racism out of football” and in life in general following the reaction by some on social media.