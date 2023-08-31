Police broke down the door of a property in south London to arrest criminals who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable in an inheritance fraud causing losses worth millions of dollars.

Jonathan Iheanyichukwu Abraham, Emmanuel Samuel, and Jerry Chucks Ozor, all in their forties and originally from Nigeria, were arrested in London in April 2022.

The fraudsters sent unexpected letters to people telling them that a long-lost relative had died and they were to inherit their assets.

Victims would be persuaded to pay charges to release the assets.

The trio have been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after pleading guilty in the US.