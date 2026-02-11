Thief found wedged behind boiler in attempt to avoid police

A thief who was trying to evade police detection was found wedged behind a boiler during a house raid.

Footage shared by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (10 February) shows officers making their way through a property when they noticed a limb sticking out from a cupboard. “I think there’s a dead body,” one officer says.

Upon opening the door, they discovered an individual tucked behind the boiler. He was handcuffed in the cupboard before attempting to slide himself out of the confined space. “I’m stuck mate,” he says.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty in court for motor vehicle interference. Officers also uncovered that he had been exploiting a vulnerable man at the address, who is now safeguarded and receiving support.