London Tube strike causes carnage as platforms overcrowd during morning commute

London’s planned TfL tube strikes have hit the entire city as thousands of commuters attempt to make their way into work.

Footage shared by Ella Theaker shows the heaving platforms at Clapham Junction station, as the capital’s reduced train services were heavily affected, despite the strikes only planned for the Underground.

Clips show hundreds of fellow commuters queuing up behind some makeshift metal fences in order to get onto the train.

Ella explained: “We had to queue the entire length of the station to get back onto the same platform.”

