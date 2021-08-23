Whitechapel Station has become the seventh station on the Elizabeth Line to be handed over to London Underground by Crossrail following the completion of renovation works.

On Monday, reporters were invited to take a look behind the scenes as the east London station prepares for the opening of the brand new line.

The route, originally expected to open in 2018, will run from Shenfield in Essex to Heathrow and Reading, through a number of the capital’s major stations.

The Elizabeth Line is due to open in the first half of 2022.