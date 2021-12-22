London's West End quiet as Covid forces cancellations

London’s West End theatre district was seen quieter than it usually is during the festive season as the surge in Covid infections forces productions to cancel shows.

The Government has come under fire for “not doing enough” to support the theatre industry following the Treasury’s announcement of a £30 million recovery fund.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday that cultural organisations in England can access a further £30 million funding via the culture recovery fund as well as one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here