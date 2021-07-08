A male elephant that had left a herd that has been trekking across southwest China for over a year has been returned to its home on a nature reserve.

The herd has wandered 500 kilometres from the reserve, baffling scientists and drawing international attention.

Footage shows the lone male in its natural habitat after being transported back there from Yuxi city. After leaving its herd more than a month ago, it had strayed into populated areas and sought food in villagers’ homes. Concerned about public safety, local authorities decided to capture the elephant, anaesthetise it and send it home.