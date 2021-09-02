Being double-jabbed almost halves the likelihood of long Covid in adults who get coronavirus, a new study has suggested.

Researchers at King’s College London analysed data from more than two million people logging symptoms on a Covid study app, concluding that the fully vaccinated are 47% less likely to have symptoms for 28 days or more.

The team also said that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73% less likely, and the chances of severe symptoms were reduced by almost a third (31%) in the fully vaccinated.