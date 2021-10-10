Long covid now has an official WHO clinical definition

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released the official clinical definition for long covid, condition that affected more than one million people in the UK in September alone.

The WHO calls it “post COVID-19 condition”, which typically reveals symptoms three months after the onset of covid.

Dr Janet Diaz, Head of Clinical Management, World Health Organisation, explained that the clinical definition is “an important step forward to standardize the recognition of patients living with the post-COVID-19 condition.”

She added: “We hope it will help clinicians and health workers recognize patients and start them on appropriate treatments and interventions and care pathways.”