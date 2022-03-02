Loose Women panel clash during heated Ukraine racism debate

Charlene White and Janet Street-Porter had a heated debate about Ukraine on yesterday’s episode of Loose Women.

It’s reported that non-white people in Ukraine have been pulled off transport and refused entry into countries because of their race.

Charlene said: “In the midst of all this - of people trying to flee their homes, dodge bullets and bombs and bombardment - they still have time for racism.”

However, Janet pointed out how many refugees Poland had taken in: “I also think that Poland has exceeded all expectations in accepting 150,000 refugees.”

