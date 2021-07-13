Footage shows scenes of looting and destruction as deadly unrest sweeps South Africa. Officers are seen patrolling torn up streets in Katlehong, where shops have been ransacked. Crowds are seen raiding a mall in Durban.

Sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma last week, the riots are also driven by unemployment, hunger and poverty. Zuma got a 15-month contempt of court term for snubbing an inquiry into corruption during his presidency.

“These acts are endangering the lives of people and damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy,” said president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has deployed the military to quell the unrest.