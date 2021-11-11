Lord Frost has told the EU that it should “stay calm and keep things in proportion” as a tit-for-tat row over the potential triggering of Article 16 continues.

The UK has so far held back from triggering the mechanism that allows it to bring in safeguard measures over the Northern Ireland protocol if it feels its implementation is leading to economic, societal or environmental difficulties.

There have been rumours for weeks that the UK was going to trigger Article 16 but Frost told the Lords that it was “not inevitable” that this would take place.