Brexit minister David Frost has used his speech in Lisbon today to accuse the EU of using Northern Ireland to try to reverse the 2016 referendum result.

The minister said that the Northern Ireland Protocol is the ‘biggest source of mistrust’ between the UK and EU as he called for the protocol to be revised.

Lord Frost said: “Equally, there’s a widespread feeling in the UK that the EU did try to use Northern Ireland to encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result, or at least to keep us closely aligned with EU.”

