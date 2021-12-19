Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.

Lord Frost handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”

This represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is facing of crises over “gatherings” in No 10 during Covid restrictions and a historic loss in the North Shropshire by-election.

