ITV’s Lorraine cuts from Ukraine segment to Avril Lavigne interview: ‘Life goes on’

Lorraine Kelly has been slammed for her “insensitive” link during her chat show earlier today.

The presenter cut from a segment about Russia’s attacks on Ukraine into an introduction for her upcoming interview with Avril Lavigne.

As ITV reporter Richard finished his report, Lorraine said: “There’s gonna be more throughout the day from ITV news.”

However, she added: “Right, well life does go on”, before introducing the Canadian singer.

The moment didn’t go down well with viewers, who took to Twitter to blast the presenter’s insensitive comments.

