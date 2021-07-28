This shocking video footage released by Sussex Police shows the moment a lorry driver – who had been using his mobile phone – crashes into the back of a van and seriously injures three people in the process.

The footage was captured by two cameras fitted to the vehicle that is driven by 59-year-old Derek Holland from Sutton Avenue, Seaford.

Detectives who reviewed the footage found 42 separate incidents of poor driving during this four-hour journey prior to the collision near Lewes, in August 2020.