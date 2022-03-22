A brazen lorry driver was caught on camera swearing at police as he drove with no seatbelt on, using his phone.

Footage shows the HGV driver taking his eyes off the road to look down at his device before glancing out of the window.

When he realises he’s being filmed, he puts his middle finger up at the camera.

The man is quickly made to regret his actions, not realising he was passed by an unmarked National Highways vehicle that had two police officers inside.

He was later handed six points and a £200 fine.

