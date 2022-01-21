Huge lorry queues build up at Dover port as drivers blame situation on Brexit

Long lorry queues that have been building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force since Brexit.

Footage shared on social media this week shows a lane of lorries stuck in a traffic jam trying to enter the town.

One courier told The Independent he had been caught up in queues of up to 15km since full customs controls came into force earlier this month.

“It’s entirely Brexit - you can’t blame it on anything else,” the driver said, adding that he expects queues to get worse.

