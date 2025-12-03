Watch the moment that a group of burglars smash into a barber shop in Los Angeles and steal the owner’s cat.

In the early hours of Thanksgiving (Thursday 27 November), the suspects rammed their Toyota pickup truck into the LA Fresh Cuts storefront and entered the building, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The group also grabbed a cage containing Simba, owner Joe Gomez’s $2,000 Savannah cat, and hauled it into the truck.

Sharing the footage, the shop said that the burglars intended to “steal the cat”, and added: “We just want our cat Simba back. Material stuff comes and goes.”

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.