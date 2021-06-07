This video shows the incredible moment a lost dog is rescued from a barren Arctic ice field in Russia’s frozen north by the crew of an ice-breaking vessel.

The Samoyed is seen wagging its tail and limping as it approaches the boat, its paws apparently cut by the sharp ice.

The dog’s owner said it had been missing for a week after escaping through an open door, according to Russian media. In that time, it wandered more than 6 kilometres across the inhospitable landscape.

The sailors finally reunited the dog with its owner in the coastal Cape Kamenny village.