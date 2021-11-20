A gang of thieves stole $100,000 from a Louis Vuitton shop in Chicago, completing the smash and grab robbery while the security guard was on a break.

The criminals entered the high-end store a few at a time and once all 14 were inside - timing their entry as the guard was away from his post - they began to swipe everything they could.

CCTV footage shows the thieves rushing around, grabbing as much as they could off the shelves.

When the guard returned from his break, he unsuccessfully attempted to stop the robbers from fleeing the scene.

Sign up to our newsletters here.