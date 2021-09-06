Lousiana cops challenged NYPD officers to pronounce local towns amid Hurricane Ida rescue and recovery efforts.

After out-of-state assistance arrived in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a Hammond police officer had some fun by testing two New York City police officer's pronunciation.

A funny video captured the New Yorkers failing to pronounce local place names, including Tchoupitoulas, Amite, and Ouachita.

After a long list of locations and much to the entertainment of resident officers, the New Yorkers managed to get only two pronunciations correct.

Hammond Police Department posted the clip on Facebook where locals shared their praise and appreciation for the officers.