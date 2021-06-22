The cast of Love Island 2021 has been announced.

The ITV2 dating show returns this summer after a year off with a new group of singles heading to the villa in the hope of finding love and winning £50,000.

This is the first series to have a disabled member of the cast: PE teacher Hugo Hammond from Hampshire, who has played disability cricket for England.

The hit dating show will start on Monday 28th June with this year’s islanders joining the villa in Mallorca.