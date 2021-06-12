A “mega-drought” currently gripping California has led to a severe drop in water levels for the state’s second largest lake.

Lake Oroville, located in Butte County, reached 37 per cent of its capacity, as recorded on Monday.

The lake helps irrigate 25 per cent of all US crops and sustains an endangered salmon population. The water also runs major hydroelectric plants that power California.

The Golden State’s reservoirs are 50 per cent lower than usual this time of year, a situation so perilous that an emergency has been declared in 41 of 58 counties.