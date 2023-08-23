A mother has spoken of the moment she found killer nurse Lucy Letby standing over her newborn’s cot just seconds before “all hell broke loose”.

Vicky Whitfield and husband Mike, believe their daughter Felicity, could be one of Letby’s first victims.

Vicky said it was her “mother’s instinct” which made her go and check on Felicity at 3am one morning while on the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital in 2013.

She said: “As I was walking towards the cot, Lucy was standing over it. She just looked up at me and walked away. I sat down and within seconds beepers started going off and all hell broke loose.”

Felicity suffered a collapsed lung but thankfully survived.