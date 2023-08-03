Lucy Letby: Who is she and why is she on trial?

Lucy Letby, a hospital nurse, has been accused of murdering seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at a neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

The nurse from Hereford worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital after qualifying as a children's nurse at the University of Chester in 2011, according to an interview with the Chester and District Standard newspaper.

Letby was arrested by police in 2018 and 2019 but was bailed pending further inquiries, before her re-arrest in 2020.

The defendant is on trial after being accused of deliberately harming the infants in various ways, including by injecting air intravenously.