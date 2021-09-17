Lyra McKee: Two men charged with the murder of journalist

Two men, aged 21 and 33, have been charged by the PSNI with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee .

The men have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson according to a statement from the police service.

McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city. Paul McIntyre, 53, from Kinnego Park in Derry, has already been charged with McKee’s murder.