An MP from New Zealand’s indigenous community was kicked out of parliament on Wednesday for performing the haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments in the chamber.

Rawiri Waititi, who is the co-leader of New Zealand’s Maori party, was taking part in a debate about the government’s plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority – which some conservative MPs have criticised, saying it amounts to segregation.

However, Waititi, said such arguments amounted to racism – and proceeded to perform the haka, after Speaker Trevor Mallard turned off his mic.