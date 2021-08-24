Three people have died and two drivers have been arrested after a serious collision involving a lorry, a minibus and a car has closed a section of the M25.

Essex Police said the crash occurred between junctions 26 for Waltham Abbey and 27 for the M11 at about 18:15 BST on Monday.

Det Sgt Steve Holmes released a statement saying: “We are continuing to work as quickly as we can to piece together exactly what led to this tragic incident. My thoughts, and those of all officers on the scene, are with the families of those who lost their lives.”