M25: Insulate Britain protester reads out statement after nine activists jailed

Nine Insulate Britain protesters were handed jail terms on Wednesday (17 November) following a hearing in central London.

A member of the climate protest group read out a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the ruling, calling on people around the country to take action and join their cause.

Eight of the protesters were given a sentence of between three and four months, while one activist Ben Taylor was given a longer sentence of six months as his submissions to the court were deemed “inflammatory”.