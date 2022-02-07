Tune in live as France's President Emmanuel Macron meets Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The French official has just flown in to Moscow in bid to ease the mounting Ukraine tensions.

Western powers are currently fearing that the Kremlin is planning an invasion.

This is due to Russia's deployment of over 100,000 of its troops on Ukraine's borders.

The country denies planning an invasion, however, they've stated that unspecified military measures could be taken if demands are not met.

Moscow gave the visit a guarded welcome, saying it would listen to Macron's ideas, but played down expectations of a breakthrough.

Sign up to our free newsletters here