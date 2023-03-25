Moment Macron subtly removes luxury watch during TV interview about pension reform

Eagle-eyed TV viewers have spotted the moment Emmanuel Macron subtly removed his luxury watch during a live interview on pension reform.

Mr Macron was on the news justifying his reason for raising the pension age from 62 to 64, before he quickly slipped his hand under the table, and returned with nothing on his wrist.

The president’s representatives have said he took it off as it was “clinking on the table”, and denied reports the timepiece is worth €80,000 (£70,000).

